One injured during large fight in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – A large fight broke out Saturday evening in Henrietta at the Clubhouse Fun Center at around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the group that was fighting consisted of 50-60 people.

According to deputies, the group moved over to the nearby McDonald’s to continue fighting.

Deputies were able to disperse the crowd and located one victim who had sustained facial injuries.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Deputies have not made any arrests following the fight. The investigation is ongoing.