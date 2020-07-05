One detained during triple shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers detained one man during a shooting that sent three people to area hospitals on Sunday shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Officers heard several gun shots in the area of Chili Avenue and Post Avenue. Officers located a 33-year-old Rochester resident who had been shot at least once. An ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital and her injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to RPD, a private vehicle took two additional victims to an area hospital. Each had been shot at least one time.

The victims are a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old male both from Rochester. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

RPD is still investigating.