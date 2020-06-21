1  of  74
One dead, three injured after hit-and-run in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) –

UPDATE: Webster police are looking for a dark Toyota RAV4 in connection to a fatal car accident in the town of Webster.

Police say the car hit four people on Empire Boulevard. One person died as a result of that accident and the other three victims are in serious condition.

The ages of the victims taken to the hospital range from 15-years-old to 30-years-old. A stroller was also involved in the accident. The age of the person who died has not been released.

Police say the suspects car could have front end damage as a result of the accident and are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.

The investigation is ongoing.

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Webster police have shut down part of Empire Boulevard in Webster for reports of a serious accident.

Multiple crews are on scene including EMS.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

