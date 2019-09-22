One dead, another injured in crash on Route 441

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – One person has died after an overnight two-vehicle crash in Penfield on Route 441 at Liberty Street.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies said one driver was heading westbound while the other was driving eastbound and that the drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.

According to deputies, one of the drivers died while the other was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.



Route 441 was closed between Five Mile Line Road and Penfield Road for a few hours but has since reopened.

Deputies have not released the drivers’ names at this time.