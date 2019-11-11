One dead after tractor accident in Cayuga County

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- One person is in custody after a tractor accident that left one person dead in the village of Weedsport Sunday afternoon.

The Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said a compact tractor was traveling east on state route 31 when it was hit from behind by a car. The driver of the tractor was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car fled the scene on foot but, was caught by authorities shortly after the accident. According to investigators, the tractor was traveling in the shoulder of the road before it was hit.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact Detective Lieutenant Cornelius at 315-253-6562. Anonymous Tips can be left on the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office Website.