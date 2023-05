NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR) — The New Hartford Police Department and the Clark Mills Fire Department were sent to a fire at a home on Willow Tree Circle around 6:30 p.m. on May, 5.

It has been confirmed by police investigators that one person has died from the fire.

Fire investigators and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control Investigators are investigating the death and cause of fire.

Further information regarding this fire will be released once the investigation is complete.