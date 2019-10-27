One dead, 4 others people shot in Lansing; suspect on the loose

Lansing, M.I. (WLNS) UPDATE (6:58 a.m.): One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Lansing, Michigan, overnight.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of W. Miller and Balfour Drive on the city’s south side.

Five people were hit by gunfire at a party. Four were taken to hospitals. A 22-year-old Jackson man died.

Crime scene techs remain on the scene. An autopsy will take place later.

Police say numerous people were at the party and left without being identified or interviewed. They’re asking anyone with information to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600, Detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. Calls to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and people whose tips lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

ORIGINAL STORY: Five people were shot on the south side of Lansing. Emergency crews responded to shots fired around 1:30 a.m. on the 1700 West Miller Street.

The five victims have varying degrees of injury.

The suspect has not been caught.

Police describe the scene as “chaotic” and have closed off the area of Haag and King and are asking drivers to avoid the area. They’re also closing off the road at the intersection of Miller and Balfour.

If you know anything please call Lansing Police (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.