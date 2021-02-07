One dead, 3 injured after shooting at large birthday party in Florida

PLANT CITY, F.L. (WFLA) — One person was killed and three others were injured after gunfire broke out at a family gathering of about 60 people in Plant City on Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office received a call just after midnight Sunday morning after the gathering turned violent, resulting in one death and three injuries.

Deputies said about 60 people were in attendance when a verbal dispute escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Four people were transported to local hospitals.

One victim, a 25-year-old man, died at Lakeland Regional Hospital. The other three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“A birthday celebration meant to be enjoyed was instead a nightmare,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our detectives are conducting multiple interviews and processing the scene to determine what led to this violent encounter that ended with the loss of a life.”