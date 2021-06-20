One dead, 1 injured after being hit by truck at Pride Parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One man has died and another man was injured after being hit by a truck shortly before the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida, police say.

According to Detective Ali Adamson with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the two men were hit just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Adamson said the men were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where one later died from his injuries. The other adult male is expected to survive.

Police are currently speaking with the driver of the truck, according to Adamson.

The FBI is now helping with the investigation.