One couple camping at State Fair for 54th year

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As you can imagine, camping out is a tradition for so many people. The camper lot right next to the Expo Center is almost full right now and the fair doesn’t even start until Wednesday.

It’s starting to feel more and more like a neighborhood as we get closer to opening day.

Phyllis and Jon Winters from Geneva have been camping here for the fair for 54 years. They like camping for the fair because it gives them the opportunity to see all it has to offer.

“I think for us, it was always the time involved. I guess would be the best way to say that,” Jon Winters said.

Every year, the Winters family says they find something new to enjoy here at the fair. To give you an idea of how popular camping out at the fair is, tickets go on sale starting in April.