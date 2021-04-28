‘On top of the world:’ Rochesterian chosen to judge for Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we say, there’s always a Rochester connection. Rochesterian David Kittredge will be a judge for the upcoming Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

It’s the 145th Annual show, the show starts June 13 in Tarrytown, right outside of the show’s usual home of New York City.

Kittredge’s resume is nothing to woof at, with hundreds of shows under his belt.

The Rochester native has been all around the world judging dogs, from Canada, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Russia, Australia, China and even South Korea.

He has been working with show dogs since 1972, when he bought his first Cocker Spaniel.

“I had Cocker Spaniels for pets all my life, my family had them,” he said. “I just thought that’s the way to go when I wanted to get into dog shows.”

He also judged Spaniels at the American Spaniel Club six times, and four other national shows overseas.

Now at this year’s Westminster, he will judge many breeds, including Barbets, Brittanys, Wirehaired Pointing Griffons, and Pointer.

“What a judge is looking for: every breed as a written standard and that standard describes the dog as what it should be and what it shouldn’t be,” he said. “The judge’s job is to try to take that written standard to apply them to exhibits in the ring, and try to fit the ones that most closely fit the written standard.

“Like anything that people judge, like pie eating or pie baking or whatever, it’s somewhat subjective,” he said.

As for Westminster, it’s his second time, and still it’s special.

“My career means a lot to me, and judging at Westminster honestly is the pièce de résistance. It’s what everyone dreams of doing, and I’m so happy I’ve gotten to do it twice,” he said. “I’m on top of the world right now.”