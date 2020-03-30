1  of  74
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

On National Doctor’s Day, Cuomo asking for support for healthcare workers

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On National Doctor’s Day, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking for the public to support healthcare workers.

On Monday morning, Cuomo visited the USNS Comfort, which is now in New York City Harbor. The ship will not be used for coronavirus patients, but as the overflow for other hospital patients. The ship is capable of housing 1,000 patients, and has a full staff, including operating rooms, pharmacists, and all necessary medical equipment and supplies.

Cuomo delivered his daily briefing from the Javits Center in New York City, where FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers has a 2,500-patient overflow hospital up and ready to go. It will not see any coronavirus patients.

Cuomo talked about how the state is working to stockpile supplies for hospitals. He had just come from a meeting with hospital officials across the state where they were working on an all-encompassing plan for how the state is going to handle this healthcare crisis. He did not release any more details about that plan on Monday. 

Right now, there is only one county in New York State that has not registered a patient with coronavirus. There are currently 9,517 people in the state hospitalized with the virus, and 2,352 of them are in the ICU. As of Monday morning, 1,218 people have died from coronavirus in the state. The good news, however, is that 4,204 people have been discharged from the hospital and are doing well.

Click the player below to watch Cuomo’s Monday coronavirus briefing:

Below is the slideshow presentation that played at Cuomo’s briefing:

