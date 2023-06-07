VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — As the smoky haze continued to cause heavier breathing across the region, many schools decided to cancel, limit, or move their outdoor activities inside.

Victor Central School District and others shifted sports indoors to a complex called the ‘Pinnacle Athletic Campus‘.

Lauren Jarosinski is the general manager of the Pinnacle in Victor. It’s sort of a giant gym for teams and leagues… and then some. “It’s a nice community center to be active in and have fun,” she said.

On a day when so many schools changed outdoor sports plans, Pinnacle’s had quite the Wednesday.

“We’ve been on the phone all day with getting teams in here, making sure the practice times line up, but a lot of phone calls,” said Jarosinski.

On the field: Victor girls lacrosse, Victor boys lacrosse, Fairport varsity girls lacrosse, and others. Coaches Wednesday wanted only the best for their athletes.

“(Coaches saying) I know there’s definitely an effect out there, and obviously (wanting to) be safe and come inside,” said Jarosinski.

Wednesday when Victor senior Sam Ricci woke up, a haze filled the air. On his mind, lacrosse practice.

“Definitely could smell smoke, but ah, I was just hoping we could get to practice,” he said.

“It’s amazing how local it is. We use it all the time during off-season,” said Ryan Dodge on the facility.

This particular Pinnacle practice — pumping up the players.

“I think anything thrown at us, we’re ready,” said Maryn Savage.

“Wherever we play, whenever we play, we’re ready to compete,” said Thomas Gravino.

Now to the viewer at home, this might look like a lacrosse-only clubhouse. Jarosinski assures us, it’s not.

“We have a lot of sports between lacrosse, football, and soccer… that’s all on the turf. We even have frisbee sometimes.”

Everything, really. Including pickleball. “It’s a perfect place to be,” she said.

Pinnacle opened in 2015. For more information on memberships, click here.