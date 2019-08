An Olean man has admitted his guilt to a federal charge of child pornography.

Jacob Tunison admitted Tuesday that in November 2018, he used Facebook to connect with a female who was under the age of 16.

Prosectuors said the 30-year-old man then sent lewd images to her, and solicited her to send images back.

Tunison will officially learn his sentence on August 22. The charge that he is convicted of carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison.