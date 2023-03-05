GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The city of Geneva received reports of a spill of materials in the north end of Seneca Lake on Saturday afternoon. The City of Geneva Police, Fire, and Public Works departments have been on-site and are working with NYSDEC to investigate where the spill originated from, stop spill from spreading further and clean up the spill materials, which officials have determined to be petroleum. The source of the spill has been found and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

