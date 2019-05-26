News

Ohio woman sentenced to 17 years for rape of 5-month-old girl

Posted: May 26, 2019 02:09 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 02:09 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WCMH-TV) - A woman has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the rape of the child.  

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien, 31-year-old Felicia Amber Sullivan was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of rape and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. 

O'Brien said that in December of 2017, Sullivan sexually assaulted the 5-month-old girl and sent the video to another person's email.  

"Sullivan was sentenced today to 17 years in prison and was also classified as a Tier 3 sex offender. Once released from prison she will be required to register with the County Sheriff every 90 days for life," O'Brien said.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected