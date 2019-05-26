Ohio woman sentenced to 17 years for rape of 5-month-old girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, O.H. (WCMH-TV) - A woman has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the rape of the child.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien, 31-year-old Felicia Amber Sullivan was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of rape and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

O'Brien said that in December of 2017, Sullivan sexually assaulted the 5-month-old girl and sent the video to another person's email.

"Sullivan was sentenced today to 17 years in prison and was also classified as a Tier 3 sex offender. Once released from prison she will be required to register with the County Sheriff every 90 days for life," O'Brien said.