Ohio toddler dies, grandmother in critical condition after crash

NEWARK, O.H. (WCMH) — A one-year-old girl has died due to injuries sustained in a hit-skip crash earlier this week.

Amara White was in a stroller being pushed by her grandmother when they were both struck by a vehicle Wednesday, according to Newark Police.

White was pronounced dead Friday. Her 63-year-old grandmother remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center.

Cory J. Bush, 36, has been arrested and charged with the crash. Bush was arrested at his apartment by police on Wednesday.

Bush’s bond has been set at $1,000,000. Bush has a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 31.

The Licking County Prosecutor’s Office said it will review the case for a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide.