Ohio teen shot in the head, remains in extremely critical condition

GALLOWAY, O.H. (WCMH) — A 17-year old in Ohio is fighting for his life after being shot in the head just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Larksdale Drive in Galloway where the shooting allegedly took place. The teen was sitting in the passenger side of the car; police say he and a companion had traveled to a residence on Larksdale Drive for a fight.

As they approached the residence, police say someone in a black sedan with tinted windows began firing a gun from the driver’s side window. The victim was struck in the head, then his vehicle was chased by the suspects’ vehicle traveling southbound on Galloway Road, according to police.

The suspect reportedly continued to fire at the victims and struck the vehicle several more times.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down and aided the victim until medics arrived. They transported the teen to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.