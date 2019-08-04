Ohio: Suspect, 9 others dead, 16 injured in mass shooting

DAYTON, O.H. (WDTN) — Ten people are dead, including a suspect, in a mass shooting in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 am outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. Officers said 16 people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

According to a Kettering Medical Center spokesperson, 13 victims are being treated at Kettering Hospitals, nine of those are at Grandview Medical Center. Most of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body. Two people have been treated and released.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following statement about the mass shooting just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

“Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy.” GOV. MIKE DEWINE

“I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half-mast in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning.”

Dayton Police spoke to reporters early Sunday morning. The suspect was shot by police and is dead. According to police, the suspect used a long-gun in the incident.

“This is a very tragic incident. We’re doing everything we can to investigate it and try to identify what the motivation behind this,” Dayton police Lt. Matt Carper said.

“Fortunately, we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when the incident started. There was a very short timeline of violence. For that, we are very fortunate,” Carper said.

A reunification center has been opened at the Dayton Convention Center, located at 22 E. Fifth St., where families can get information and reconnect with loved ones.

A dedicated phone line has been established for anyone with information about the incident or to get information. That number is 937-225-6217.

The FBI is also on the scene assisting with the investigation.

