Ohio: Nephew killed uncle over game of pool

Police in Gahanna said they are investigating after a man was killed by his nephew during a fight over a game of pool.

At about 11:49pm, Tuesday, Gahanna Division of Police officers were called to the 200 block of Muskingum Drive on the report of a fight between two male family members.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Dino Goodrich, 59, unresponsive on the garage floor of the residence.

Goodrich was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police say Dino Goodrich had been in a prolonged fight with his nephew Cameron Goodrich, 34, over a game of pool that had taken place earlier in the day.

According to police, the fight continued until the point when Cameron Goodrich retrieved a bat from inside of the home and struck Dino Goodrich.

Cameron Goodrich was detained by officers and, pending the cause of death determined by the Franklin County Coroner, will be charged with murder, police say.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Gahanna Division of Police Investigation Bureau at 614-342-4240.