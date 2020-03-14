Breaking News
State of emergency declared, Greece schools closed, patient hospitalized after 2nd local COVID-19 case
1  of  13
Closings
Browncroft Comm. Church Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB NORTHRIDEGE CHURCH Pearce Church Perinton Presbyterian Church Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit

Ohio man with coronavirus: ‘I feel like I am dying’

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, O.H. (WJW/WKRN) — A 55-year-old Ohio man said he tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

He is currently hospitalized at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He is one of five people in the state that tested positive with the coronavirus.

“I feel like I am dying,” the man said during a telephone interview on Thursday. “It’s bad. I knew it had to be more than a flu.”

He said he started feeling sick last week and went to the hospital Sunday.

“They said you have pneumonia and asked if I had been to China,” the man said. “I told them no. They asked if I knew someone who went to China and I said no.” He said he isn’t sure how he got it.

The father of four said he is now in isolation and is concerned for the hospital staff.

“I don’t want to get anyone else sick,” he said.

He also urges anyone who does not feel well to get checked out.

“This was worse than the flu I had before and I knew it had to be something else,” the man said. “I am just hoping now I didn’t give it to anyone else.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss