Ohio man gives up food, drink only beer during Lent

You may have heard the term ‘liquid lunch,’ meaning to drink booze instead of eating your lunch. An Ohio man is trying to do a month and a half of liquid lunches, dinners, and breakfasts.

Del Hall said he is giving up food for lent, planning to live off beer for more than a month.

“I’m going to have all styles of beer,” Hall said. “I am nervous, I’m very nervous about it. I’ve only fasted for 4 days.”

His fast takes a nod from monks in the 1600s who would fast during the season by a bock beer diet.

“That would be their liquid bread and that’s what they call it so the monks in Bavaria they would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through 46 days of lent,” said Hall.

Hall says he knows people think he’s crazy. The Fifty West Brewing Company worker says he has a game plan and wants to see if he can prove to himself it’s possible.

“I’m an army veteran, so you know – I was number one in my class in the army. I’ve run a full marathon before 26.2 miles I’ve done big challenges but this seems very daunting so I’m just curious if I’m up to the challenge, if I’m going to be able to do it or not,” said Hall.

Hall said he will be monitoring his health and checking in with a physician as he pushes forward.