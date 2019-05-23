Ohio grandmother of more than 70 to ride trike on Brickyard

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WCMH-TV) - She’s a mother of 13 children, 33 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

The matriarch of five generation turn 95-years-old in August. For the past 40 years she hasn’t missed an Indianapolis 500.

The racing fan is known around the track because she travels on a Schwinn trike.

It’s decorated with red, white, and blue garland, tiny race cars on the wheels, and equipped with a bicycle horn. The kind you’d hear on a child’s bicycle.

Her son, Lenny Higgins, has made all kinds of calls to get his mom into some kind of festivity to participate.

She owns the qualifications for riding in a parade. She participates in Columbus events regularly on Independence Day.

“This boy has tried everything,” said Bonnie. “He tried to get me in the parade over there, but that didn’t work.”

While the red flag was waved there, Lenny persisted. Now she has the green flag to be at the fabled Brickyard on Saturday, May 25.

“Now I’m going on the big track,” said Higgins. “I’m elated. I really am.”

Higgins will lead a procession of tour buses from the start/finish line toward the first turn. She will do it while riding her trike.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do next,” Billie said. “If you win the race you get the checkered flag (chuckles) and I got the checkered flag. Yeah, I’ve got it all.”