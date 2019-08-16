Ohio committee rejects medical marijuana for anxiety and autism

COLUMBUS, O.H. (AP) — A State Medical Board of Ohio committee has decided not to recommend adding anxiety and autism spectrum disorder to the state’s list of qualifying conditions for purchasing medical marijuana.

The committee made its decision on Wednesday after hearing testimony that included concerns from several physicians about using marijuana for those conditions.

They said the drug offers momentary relief from anxiety but can lead to panic attacks or worsening anxiety for some patients.

The physicians also noted concerns about marijuana’s effects on children’s developing brains.

The full board could make a final decision at its September or October meetings, but it’s not clear whether it would vote against a recommendation from the committee.

The board voted earlier this year against adding opioid use disorder, depression and insomnia as qualifying conditions.