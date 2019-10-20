Ohio bride surprised with chicken-nugget bouquet

(CBS) – Forget flowers. Bring on the chicken nuggets!

That’s what maid of honor Jenna Spetz was thinking when she decided to forgo the usual flower bouquet for her cousin’s favorite snack, Tyson’s dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets.

Spetz said her cousin, Blair Hardy, has loved the nuggets since she was a kid so she wanted to surprise her during her Ohio wedding with a bouquet of them.

“When I tried to think of how to surprise her during my speech, I immediately thought of nuggets,” Spetz told InsideEdition.com.

Spetz emailed Tyson to ask them if they could help out. She didn’t believe she would hear back, but thought it was worth a shot anyways.

“Little did I know, they contacted me right away and were off to the races,” Spetz said. “Tyson Foods overnighted the chicken nugget bouquet.”

While the chicken nuggets in the bouquet weren’t real, the company offered the bride free nuggets for a year and catered the wedding with nuggets for Spetz’s toast.

“Blair had no idea and I really thought she would think I was joking. Everyone went nuts!” Spetz added.