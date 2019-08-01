Officials: Assault on teen girl in Riga Wednesday didn’t happen

RIGA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say an assault on a 14-year-old girl Wednesday, that sparked a full-scale search effort with multiple law enforcement agencies, didn’t actually happen as initially reported.

Officials originally said that a 14-year-old girl was assaulted by a man while running on a trail near the Churchville-Riga border between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

However, Thursday officials said that assault didn’t happen. Instead, they say now that the girl likely suffered a fall due to a medical issue on the trail, near Churchville Park, that may have rendered her unconscious and confused.

Deputies would not say specifically what type of medical condition they teen girl may have endured, but said there is no threat to the public and that deputies are no longer looking for a suspect.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m. to explain more details regarding this incident.

Wednesday, officials said after the teen girl was assaulted, she returned home to call 911. After speaking with the victim and her family, authorities launched a full-scale investigation, setting up a perimeter of the area, and using K9s, drones, and a helicopter in their search efforts.

At the time, the teen girl described a suspect to authorities as a male of medium complexion wearing a sleeveless or short-sleeved shirt.

