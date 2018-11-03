Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TALLAHASSEE, F.L. (AP NEWS) - UPDATE: 10:10 p.m. Friday

Police say a second person has died at the hands of a shooter who opened fire inside a Florida yoga studio before killing himself.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters Friday night that the gunman shot six people and pistol-whipped one other person before fatally shooting himself. The conditions of the other victims are unclear.

The death toll from the shooting inside a small Tallahassee shopping center now stands at three, including the suspect.

Authorities have not identified the shooter or the victims.

DeLeo said authorities are investigating possible motives. He declined to say what kind of gun the shooter had.

ORIGINAL:

Officials say a man killed himself after wounding at least four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital city.

The shooting Friday was in a small Tallahassee shopping center and multiple police cars and ambulances were on the scene.

City spokeswoman Alison Faris tells news outlets that the suspect fatally shot himself.

City Manager Reese Goad said four people were wounded.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee.