Officials blame Iran for Gulf of Oman tanker attack

(WROC-TV) - U.S. officials are blaming Iran for two tanker shops by explosions in the Gulf of Oman that occurred on Thursday.

They said those explosions were caused by mines planted by Iran.

Navy officials watched and recorded a small boat, believed to be Iranian, come alongside and remove an unexploded mine from one of the tanker's hulls; in effect, making off with the evidence.

The incident has raised tensions and security concerns in the already tense region.

