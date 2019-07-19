Officers searching for driver that hit house on Woodman Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Rochester Police officers were called to a motor vehicle accident that involved a car that hit a house on Woodman Park on Friday at around 2:30 a.m.

Officers said a gray 2003 Mercedes Benz was driven west on Meredith Street when it passed a stop sign, jumped the curb, and drove up onto the lawn.

Officers said the driver “drove up onto the lawn, ran over some shrubs and an unoccupied shed.”

According to officers, the driver wedged the car between unattended parked cars and the house, climbed through the sunroof, and ran from the area before police arrived to the scene.

No one in the house was injured and the house sustained minor damages.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.