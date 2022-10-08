ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located the victim and say he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

“The motive for the murder is not yet known and there no suspects in custody,” officers said.

Officers also say the victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anyone with further information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.