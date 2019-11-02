wxbanner

Officer sustains head injury after responding to drug call

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester police officer was responding to a call regarding suspicious drug activity in the area of Grafton Street and Portland Avenue late Saturday morning.

Officers said a male suspect started fighting with the officers who responded to the scene and pushed one of the officers to the ground.

The officer, who was pushed, sustained a head injury and is recovering at Rochester General Hospital. His injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

This investigation remains ongoing. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss