Officer sustains head injury after responding to drug call

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester police officer was responding to a call regarding suspicious drug activity in the area of Grafton Street and Portland Avenue late Saturday morning.

Officers said a male suspect started fighting with the officers who responded to the scene and pushed one of the officers to the ground.

The officer, who was pushed, sustained a head injury and is recovering at Rochester General Hospital. His injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

This investigation remains ongoing. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.