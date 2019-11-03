Officer Ortiz remembered for dedication to community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police Officer Manuel “Manny” Ortiz has died after a single-vehicle crash in Penfield on Empire Boulevard on Saturday evening. He was 52 years old and was a 22-year veteran with RPD.

Back in 2009, Ortiz invited News 8 to join him on a ride-along and discussed how operations have changed within the department after Officer Anthony DiPonzio was shot on Dayton Street in February 2009.

Ortiz said he wasn’t working that day but immediately came to help out.

“It raises our level of awareness even more. We’ve got to make sure that we’re all safe. and make sure that we go home at the end of the day.” said Ortiz.

According to Ortiz, after DiPonzio was injured, patrols near and along Dayton Street increased, and certain officers doubled up.

Ortiz visited DiPonzio while he recovered at Rochester General Hospital. “First thing I did was to go visit him and see how he was doing,” said Ortiz.

He also patrolled Rochester’s east side for more than ten years.

RPD is still investigating what caused Saturday’s accident, and an autopsy will be performed on Ortiz.