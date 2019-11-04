Officer Manuel Ortiz loved the children on his beat

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- In May 2009 Officer Manuel Ortiz visited students at School No. 6 in Rochester.

The fourth graders wrote poems, detailing their lives in the city of Rochester, each describing poverty and violence they saw every day.

Their stories moved Ortiz and his partner Officer Angel Vasquez to tears.

“That’s the worst part of our job to see kids, anyone in particular but to see children and the way violence affects them,” said Ortiz in that interview.

Ortiz and Vasquez got to speak to the students one on one. Ortiz was 52 years old and leaves behind a wife and children. The investigation into his death is still ongoing.