Officer Denny Wright honored at hometown heroes hockey game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two hockey games on Saturday, with one goal; to celebrate the work of our area’s first responders including one Rochester police officer.

First, The Rochester Americans honoring first responders at their ‘Hometown Heroes Night‘ game against the Belleville Senators.

Before that game, another match up at the Blue Cross Arena, this one between two local law enforcement agencies, with one local hero, officer Denny Wright, being recognized.

The Rochester Police Department” and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office going head to head on the ice, all for charity during this year’s hometown heroes exhibition game.

“it’s been a four-year rivalry we beat them the last three. I think today might be a pretty competitive game,” said Lt. Ralph Montinarelli of the Rochester Police Department.

This year’s gaming carrying an even greater meaning, as officer Denny Wright, a Rochester Police Officer who lost his eyesight while responding to call, was recognized for his dedication to the community, receiving a jersey.

“It’s got his IBM number on it. Just want to say thanks for his service to the community,” said Capt. James McGowan of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s difficult this job, it’s pretty rough. You got people out there serving the community. It’s not always seen that way by the community. Then you got somebody like Denny Wright who pretty much made almost the ultimate sacrifice and he’s in a difficult spot right now. We want to let him know that we care about that. We appreciate what he did. We just want to say thanks in whatever way we can do that,” said McGowan.

Funds raised went towards the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Association of Retirees (SOAR).