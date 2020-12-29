Officer Denny Wright files notice of claim against City of Rochester, RPD, others after attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright has filed a notice of claim against the City of Rochester, Rochester Police Department and others after he was attacked while responding to a 911 call in October of 2019.

“The City of Rochester does not have Worker’s Compensation Insurance. It is my understanding that because the City does not provide Worker’s Compensation coverage I can file claim against my employer,” said the documents that were filed on Tuesday, December 22.

Along with the city and RPD, the respondents also includes the City of Rochester Emergency Communications 911 Department, the County of Monroe, the County of Monroe Public Safety Department, the Monroe County Office of Probation and Community Corrections and the Monroe County 911 Emergency Communications Department.

Wright, a 23-year veteran of the force, responded to Peck Street on Oct. 4, 2019. While on scene, the officer was attacked by then 28-year-old Keith Williams of Rochester, who was wielding a knife. The injuries left him blind.

Three weeks after treatment when he was released from the hospital he was surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones.

In the notice, Wright gives a detailed account of the incident:

“When I received and reviewed the call there were no warnings, or notes of any nature attached to the dispatched call. When I accepted the call, I was never advised that the property and residents had a history, or that I should wait for backup. Because there were no warnings of any type whatsoever attached to the address, I responded to the call without backup.”

“I entered the room and saw Keith Williams under a bed frame. I started talking to him and I realized that this was not a good situation, so I called for backup.”

Wright said at this point, Williams came out from under the bedframe and tried to leave the house. Another person came into the house and Write said he thinks that person was trying to prevent Williams from leaving, but ended up getting into a fight.

“I tried to break that altercation up, and the next thing I knew Keith Williams had a knife and he was stabbing me in the face, head, eye and anywhere else he could reach.”

“Because of the severity of my injuries, I was an inpatient at the Rochester General Hospital and also underwent a further inpatient rehabilitation stay. I have had several surgical procedures. I have lost the sight in both eyes and have been told that I will not regain my sight. It has been a challenging process adjusting to my current situation. I have not recovered from my injuries. I have been medically disabled from my employment since Oct. 4, 2019. and remain under medical care.”

The Notice of Claim said Wright consulted with attorneys and was advised that he could potentially bring a claim against the City of Rochester and Monroe County. He didn’t file the claim immediately. Now, over a year later, he is filing a late Notice of Claim seeking compensation for his “injuries, losses, pain and suffering.”

The City is paying for Wrights medical treatment according to the documents.

On Tuesday, the City of Rochester released a statement about the notice of claim:

“We remain grateful to Officer Denny Wright for his service and sacrifice to protect the citizens of Rochester. We continue to offer our prayers for him and his family as he continues to recover. The City Law Department will address the Notice of Claim in the appropriate manner, as it does all pending litigation.”

Williams is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of police officer. He has since pleaded not guilty.

