Officer attacked in police headquarters recovering, suspect shot and killed

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – An Ithaca Police Officer is recovering after a knife attack Saturday morning in the police headquarters’ lobby.

The attack happened around 6:30 a.m. according to Ithaca Police Lieutenant John Joly.

The individual who attacked the Ithaca Officer was shot and killed by police. He has not been identified at this time.

The injured officer sustained minor injuries and is being treated at a regional medical center. His/her name has also not been released.

The Tompkins County District Attorney and the NYS Attorney General’s Office have been contacted and are actively investigating the case, Lt. Joly said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

The Ithaca Police Department plans to hold a press conference later in the day on Saturday.