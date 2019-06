PORTLAND, O.R. (KOIN) — An off-duty Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hit while riding a motorcycle early Sunday morning.

The deputy was riding on Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro when she was hit by a car around 5:30 a.m.

The driver of the car fled but was arrested nearby and was charged with DUI.

The deputy was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.