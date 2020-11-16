OFC Creations keeps performing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — OFC Creations is working to fuel a passion for the arts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Eric Johnson discussed how the organization continues to offer programming despite the restrictions of the pandemic Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s certainly an interesting time for performing arts venues and for performers in general,” Johnson said. “Nothing live is really happening right now especially as COVID numbers start going up but I think that – at least over the last several months – we’ve been busier than we were pre-pandemic. We actually opened up our own Theatre Center in the Winton Place Plaza in Brighton. It’s a 260 seat, brand new theatre with all brand new seats and curtains and a dance studio. It’s a perfect space for kids to come, to learn educational programs, to spread out, and something for everybody to look forward to, to go back to the theatre when things get back to normal.”

OFC Creations took a major step forward in 2020 even as the pandemic took hold. “So we opened up our doors in the beginning of July when summer camps began and we had over 500 kids this summer in camps, spread out, socially distant and then we also have had 400 kids this fall,” said Johnson. “And knock on wood, so far so good, no COVID-related issues with any of our kids over those several months. The kids are socially distant. They’re broken up into smaller groups so they’re in group sizes no larger than 15. Normally you’re in a show with 50 other kids. This time you’re doing a show with 15 kids. There are multiple sessions of the same show running and we’ve found that the kids are getting a better chance to have lead roles. Because there’s not huge competition of being against 50 other kids, you’re only with 14 of your friends so you’re getting a chance to be that lead role to have some lines and some singing parts as well.”

OFC Creations is preparing ‘A Golden Girls Christmas Carol’ for December. “We’re just watching the numbers in Monroe County and seeing if they’re going up or they’re going down to see if we can safely gather as a cast,” explained Johnson. “It’s a small cast of five or six adult actors. We’re going to present ‘A Golden Girls Christmas Carol’ in December, live-streamed so people can watch it in the comfort of their own home. But we need to make sure the numbers are under control so that those actors can gather safely in our theatre to film and put together the elements that we need to.”

Check out OFCCreations.com for more information.