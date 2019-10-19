ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – October 19 is National Move Over Day which means when you see emergency roadside vehicles to slow down and safely change lanes as a precautionary measure for those out on the roadways.

The “Move Over Law” requires motorists to use caution in order to avoid a crash with authorized emergency or hazard vehicles while they are stopped on the side of the road with flashing lights.

The law requires drivers that are approaching upcoming emergency vehicles to move over one full lane away from a stopped vehicle.

Some helpful tips to be aware of for motorists in order to abide by this law include:

As soon as you see lights, vests, or reflectors, check traffic around you, slow down and move over as soon as it is safe to do so.

Use care when approaching any emergency or hazard vehicles.

The law applies to both sides of the roadway, not just the shoulder on the right, and includes both red and amber light vehicles.

Traffic tickets from failing to move over carry a two point penalty, and if convicted include a fine and surcharge.

More than money, the cost of failing to move over could result in an accident or even cost a life. So remember to drive safely, slow down, and move over.