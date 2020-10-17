October 17: National Move Over Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – October 17 is National Move Over Day- and AAA is reminding drivers to slow down and move over to avoid emergency response vehicles, tow trucks, or maintenance vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.

New York State’s “Move Over Law” was enacted in November 2016. It now exists in all 50 states, a press release from AAA said.

“Unfortunately, law enforcement, emergency workers and tow truck operators continue to be struck and injured or killed while aiding others on the side of the road because a passing vehicle did not sufficiently slow down and move over,” the press release says.

AAA has the following tips if you spot emergency or utility vehicles pulled over on the road:

Always remain alert: Avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving.

· Watch the road: Look for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

· Approach with caution: When approaching an emergency vehicle with lights flashing on the side of a two-lane roadway, drivers should slow down to a speed that is safe and approach with caution unless otherwise directed by an emergency worker on the scene.

· Move Over: On multi-lane roadways, slow down when you see the flashing lights of an emergency vehicle at the roadside and, if possible, move over into an adjacent lane.

· Go Slow: If you are unable to switch lanes, slow to a speed that is safe and reasonable. Some states recommend slowing to a speed that is 10-20 mph less than the posted speed limit.