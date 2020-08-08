Obesity could impact COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

(CNN) – Doctors are worried that once a COVID-19 vaccine is here — its effectiveness in the U.S. could be hampered by the obesity epidemic.

More than 100 million Americans are considered obese. Scientists says previous vaccines for illnesses like influenza, hepatitis b, tetanus, and rabies — have been less effective in obese adults than in the general population.

Though it’s too early to tell — they believe that would likely be the same for the COVID vaccine.

In addition — scientists are finding that not only is obesity a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and cancer — but it can also interfere with the body’s immune response.

That puts obese people at a greater risk of infection… Including from the coronavirus.