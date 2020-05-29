Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Obama on George Floyd death: ‘This shouldn’t be “normal”‘

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Barack Obama (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/BidenForPresident/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama on Friday responded to the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, saying black Americans nationwide are feeling “anguish” that he said is “shared by me and millions of others.”

“This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America. It can’t be ‘normal,'” Obama said in a statement released on Twitter. “If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.”

Floyd died Monday during a confrontation with police captured on video recorded by a bystander. The video shows Floyd pleading as officer Derek Chauvin kneels on Floyd’s neck. Since Floyd’s death, protests have erupted across the country.

“We have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ — whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park,” Obama wrote.

The former president said Minnesota officials must ensure that Floyd’s death is thoroughly investigated, but he said it “falls on all of us” to “create a new normal in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.”

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired following Floyd’s death, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has activated the National Guard amid protests and looting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss