NYSUT offers tips on helping kids avoid the ‘summer slide’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) Monday released a list of recommendations for families to help their children maintain an academic edge over the summer break.

Research has found that students can lose a month or more of this ‘academic edge’ in the duration of one summer.

“Learning is about more than reading a textbook or filling out a worksheet,” says NYSUT President Andy Pallotta. “Even if your family is just lounging at the beach, slipping learning experiences into your vacation is a great way to keep your kids’ minds sharp — and have fun as a family.”

To read the tips and for more information, check out the NYSUT website here.