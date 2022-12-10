ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is reminding New York residents this holiday season that NYSP does not solicit citizens for donations.

Troopers say they’ve received multiple calls and complaints from residents, particularly in the Western New York region, that people claim to be affiliated with NYSP or say troopers have called asking for donations.

Troopers say if you receive a call from an organization claiming to be affiliated with the State Police, know that the person on the other end of the phone is not a member of the State Police or representing NYSP.