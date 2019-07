New York State Police is searching for 20-year-old Arizona Bartlett from Orwell, who was reported missing by family members on July 5.

Bartlett was last seen on July 4 at around 2 p.m. She stands 5’5″ and weighs 140 pounds.

She has blue eyes and was last seen wearing gray striped shorts, heart-shaped sunglasses, and burgundy Nike high-top sneakers.

If you have any information or have seen Bartlett, please contact NYSP at (315) 366-6000.