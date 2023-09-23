NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police in Lyons are seeking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday in the town of Newark on Fairville Station Road.

Troopers say Lucas J. Smith is 5’2″ and weighs 99 pounds. He has fair skin, brown hair and brown eyes.

“Smith was last seen wearing underwear and sneakers and could have possibly grabbed a red hooded sweatshirt,” troopers said. “He has been known for running away.”

Anyone with any information, please contact the New York State Police at (585) 944-4100.