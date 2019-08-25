NYSP searching for driver who fled traffic stop on I-590

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – NYSP is searching for the speeding driver who refused to stop in Irondequoit on Friday evening. A short pursuit was initiated.

Troopers initially saw the driver on I-590 and then the driver stopped near 285 Shore Drive and fled on foot into a wooded area at around 9:15 p.m.

Troopers chased the driver towards Irondequoit Bay and were unable to locate the individual.

A passenger in the vehicle was arrested at that location.

The Monroe County Marine Patrol, State Police K-9 units, the State Police Scuba Unit and a State Police helicopter assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call NYSP at (585)-279-8891.