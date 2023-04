ELMIRA, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers arrested a Rochester woman after they say she was in possession of marijuana during a visit to the Elmira Correctional Facility on Friday.

Teala Griffin, 38, was arrested for promoting prison contraband in the second degree which is a class A misdemeanor.

Griffin was arrested and issued an appearance ticket returnable to Elmira City Court on Friday, May 12.