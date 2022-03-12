PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WROC) – Troopers with the New York State Police have arrested a Pennsylvania woman after they say she crashed into two building overnight Saturday in Steuben County.

NYSP says 27-year-old Alexandra Moses’ vehicle damaged Vinnie’s Village mini market and a real estate building at around 2:30 a.m. Troopers say Moses also hit multiple road signs before her vehicle overturned.

According to NYSP, Moses failed multiple roadside sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Moses was issued appearance tickets and will appear in the Town of Erwin Court.