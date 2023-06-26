ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police entrance exam season is coming soon, and they are looking to hire at least a thousand people within the next year.

News 8 rode along on Monday to get a glimpse into the daily life of a State Trooper:

Lyennea Crane, a New York State Trooper, says, “We’re trying to recruit as many people as possible that will come out. Some people don’t even know that this could be the career of choice for them. So I urge them to come and talk to our recruiters. They can tell them more about the process and how the daily life of a trooper can be imagined.”

“We’re looking for people with integrity, that want to get involved in their community and help community members,” she adds.

If you’re interested in serving New York State as a trooper, you’ll have to sign up and pass an entrance exam. There will also be a psychological exam, background check, polygraph test, and medical examination, and you’ll have to pass a physical fitness test. Entrance tests are also available overseas for active military.

Once selected, recruits could be spread anywhere in the state.

State Trooper Mark Christodaro explains all the avenues you could go into if you want to become a state trooper:

“I joined the State Police in 2019, and it was the greatest decision I ever made. It’s a great job, they’re great people to work with, there are endless opportunities being such a big agency— you could get into computer crimes, you could get into an investigator, you could take the supervisors route, and if you’re happy just staying on the road enforcing traffic, that’s a great thing too.”

You must be at least 20 years old to join but no older than 35. If you’re a military veteran, the maximum age can be extended by one year for each year of duty for up to seven years.

You can sign up to get notified when applications are available for the next Trooper Entrance Exam, which is planned for July 1 through October 1.

